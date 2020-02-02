Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Forgettable night in milestone game
Filppula, who was playing in his 1,000th NHL contest, came up empty on his lone shot in a 1-0 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
The Red Wings couldn't solve Henrik Lundqvist, as the legendary backstop worked his first shutout in two seasons. Filppula snapped a two-game point streak with the lackluster effort. His next chance to get back on track will arrive Monday when the Wings play host to the Flyers.
More News
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Sneaks in helper despite loss•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Held off scoresheet in return•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Gearing up Monday•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Game-time call for Monday matinee•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Leaves with LBI•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.