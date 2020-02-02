Play

Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Forgettable night in milestone game

Filppula, who was playing in his 1,000th NHL contest, came up empty on his lone shot in a 1-0 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

The Red Wings couldn't solve Henrik Lundqvist, as the legendary backstop worked his first shutout in two seasons. Filppula snapped a two-game point streak with the lackluster effort. His next chance to get back on track will arrive Monday when the Wings play host to the Flyers.

More News
Our Latest Stories