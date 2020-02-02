Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Forgettable night in milestone game

Filppula, who was playing in his 1,000th NHL contest, came up empty on his lone shot in a 1-0 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

The Red Wings couldn't solve Henrik Lundqvist, as the legendary backstop worked his first shutout in two seasons. Filppula snapped a two-game point streak with the lackluster effort. His next chance to get back on track will arrive Monday when the Wings play host to the Flyers.