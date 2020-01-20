Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Game-time call for Monday matinee
Head coach Jeff Blashill said Filppula (lower body) will take warmups before the team decides if he plays Monday versus the Avalanche, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Filppula was originally considered doubtful for this contest, so this is certainly an upgrade. The Red Wings are scheduled to take warmups at 2:30 p.m. ET. If Filppula's unable to go, Frans Nielsen is expected to center the second line in his place.
