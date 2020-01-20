Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Gearing up Monday

Filppula (lower body) will play in Monday's game versus the Avalanche, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Filppula was a game-time call and took warmups to test out the injury, and he's been deemed good to go. The 35-year-year-old will center the second line, and he'll look to build on the 15 points he's accrued through 48 games.