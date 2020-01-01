Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Gearing up Tuesday

Filppula (upper body) will play in Tuesday's home game against the Sharks, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Filppula missed Sunday's loss to the Lightning, but he'll return to the top six and resume power-play responsibilities Tuesday. The 35-year-old forward has registered 14 points through 39 games this year, but some of his fantasy value is clouded by a putrid minus-28 rating.