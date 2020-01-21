Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Held off scoresheet in return
Filppula (lower body) went minus-2 with a blocked shot in 18:57 during Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Filppula didn't end up missing time after sustaining a minor lower-body injury Saturday versus the Panthers. He was pressed into more playing time when Frans Nielsen left Monday's contest with an upper-body issue. Filppula should continue to see top-six minutes going forward, but with 15 points in 49 outings, the Finn isn't likely to make much of an impact for fantasy owners.
