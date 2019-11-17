Play

Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Helps out on game-tying goal

Filppula collected an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Filppula fed Andreas Athanasiou for the game-tying goal at 15:46 of the third period. The Finnish center has nine points and a minus-13 rating in 22 contests this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories