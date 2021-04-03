Filppula was promoted to the active roster Saturday.
Filppula will enter the lineup for Saturday's road game against the Lightning, marking his first appearance with the big club since Feb. 28. The 37-year-old has posted five points and 10 PIM through 20 games this season.
