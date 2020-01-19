Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Leaves with LBI
Filppula suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Panthers and will not return.
The Red Wings' forward was hit hard by Vincent Trocheck and slammed into the boards, forcing Filppula to depart Saturday's contest before the final buzzer. Detroit doesn't play again until Monday, so the top-six forward may not miss any additional time. Expect another update to surface before the team heads to Colorado.
More News
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Back in action•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Gearing up Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Targeting return Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Still sidelined Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Suffers UBI against Panthers•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Provides offensive support•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.