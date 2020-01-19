Play

Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Leaves with LBI

Filppula suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Panthers and will not return.

The Red Wings' forward was hit hard by Vincent Trocheck and slammed into the boards, forcing Filppula to depart Saturday's contest before the final buzzer. Detroit doesn't play again until Monday, so the top-six forward may not miss any additional time. Expect another update to surface before the team heads to Colorado.

