Filppula scored a goal on two shots and added one hit in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Carolina.

Filppula stayed with a loose puck in front and got credit for the goal as the last Red Wing to touch it after it caromed off the skate of Carolina's Jordan Staal and into the net. The goal tied the game at 3-3 with just under four minutes left in the second period. The 36-year-old Filppula hasn't been much of an offensive factor since returning to Detroit prior to the 2019-20 season, but he does have five points (two goals, three assists) over his last seven contests.