Filppula scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Filppula got the Red Wings on the board at 4:51 of the second period, capitalizing on a pass from Jakub Vrana. The 37-year-old Filppula has just 11 points, 16 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 30 contests this year.