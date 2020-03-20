Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Numbers a bit deceiving

Filppula has struggled to a minus-42 rating through 70 games with the Red Wings this season.

Only Andreas Athanasiou, whom the Red Wings traded to the Oilers at the deadline, has a worse rating than Filppula based on his minus-46 mark. However, while it's clear that the second-line center is routinely getting burned in transition, recent performances consisting of three and four blocked shots apiece prove that Filppula is not a total slouch defensively. Offensively, the Finn has six goals and 15 helpers on the year.