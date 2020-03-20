Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Numbers a bit deceiving
Filppula has struggled to a minus-42 rating through 70 games with the Red Wings this season.
Only Andreas Athanasiou, whom the Red Wings traded to the Oilers at the deadline, has a worse rating than Filppula based on his minus-46 mark. However, while it's clear that the second-line center is routinely getting burned in transition, recent performances consisting of three and four blocked shots apiece prove that Filppula is not a total slouch defensively. Offensively, the Finn has six goals and 15 helpers on the year.
More News
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Dishes in thriller•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Forgettable night in milestone game•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Sneaks in helper despite loss•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Held off scoresheet in return•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Gearing up Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.