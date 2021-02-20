Filppula scored in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Panthers.
Not everything went Florida's way in this one. On Filppula's tally, he swept the puck toward the cage, and Panthers forward Anthony Duclair put enough lumber on the shot to watch it fly into his own goal. Filppula just two goals and an assist through 15 games this season.
