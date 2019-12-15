Play

Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Provides offensive support

Filppula emerged with a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Filppula is averaging over two minutes of ice time on the man advantage this season, though his opportunities have been few and far between on a Detroit club presenting the weakest offense in general at 2.2 goals per game. At this point, he can be disregarded in most fantasy leagues.

