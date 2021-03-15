Filppula hasn't played at all for the Red Wings in March.

The Finn was waived March 3 and the Wings sent him to the taxi squad six days later. He's seemingly fallen out of favor to the benefit of Michael Rasmussen, an up-and-coming pivot who possesses greater power-play utility. Filppula could reemerge if injuries get in the way, but for now, he can be left alone in any format.