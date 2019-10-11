Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Salvages outing with late helper
Filppula set up a Luke Glendening empty-net goal in Thursday's 4-2 road win over the Canadiens.
Filppula tried to control the puck in the defensive zone, only for the Glendening to take possession and score from long range with less than a minute to go in the contest. Comfortably nested in a third-line role in his second go-around with the Wings, Filppula will have his moments offensively, especially since he's handling duties on the No. 2 power play.
