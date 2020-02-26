Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Scores lone goal in loss
Filppula scored his sixth goal of the season in a 4-1 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.
The veteran's power-play marker in the third period spoiled Cory Schneider's shutout bid, but it was the only goal Detroit scored Tuesday. Filppula, with 21 points in 64 games, remains a fringe fantasy asset and is only relevant in deeper formats.
