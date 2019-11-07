Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Scores lone goal in road loss
Filppula scored his second goal of the season on his only shot in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.
Filppula provided the only offense for Detroit in this one, converting a 2-on-0 rush midway through the second period. It was only the second goal of the year for the 35-year-old, now in his second stint with the Red Wings. His offensive contributions will be limited going forward, but Filppula has managed to hit the scoresheet in five of his last six games. He now has seven points in 17 games so far in 2019-20.
