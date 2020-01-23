Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Sneaks in helper despite loss
Filppula registered a secondary assist on the power play in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Filppula snapped a six-game point drought with his first-period feed, resulting in a goal for rookie phenom Filip Zadina. The former is deployed on the man advantage and penalty kill, though Filppula has just four special teams points through 50 games this season.
