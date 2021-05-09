Filppula scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus.
Filppula, who led all Detroit forwards with 20:38 of ice time, stuffed home a loose puck in the blue paint to square the game at 4-4 with 3:42 left in regulation. It gave the 37-year-old four points over the last two games versus the Blue Jackets, including Friday's three-assist performance. The veteran center has six goals and 15 points in 38 games on the year.
