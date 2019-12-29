Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Still sidelined Sunday
Filppula (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against the Lightening.
Filppula exited Saturday's game against the Panthers with the upper-body issue, and as evidenced by this news, will miss more time. In the Finn's absence, Brendan Perlini and Adam Erne will draw into the lineup for Sunday's game.
More News
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Suffers UBI against Panthers•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Provides offensive support•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Helps out on game-tying goal•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Scores lone goal in road loss•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Collects point in loss to Preds•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Unable to deliver in milestone game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.