Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Still sidelined Sunday

Filppula (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against the Lightening.

Filppula exited Saturday's game against the Panthers with the upper-body issue, and as evidenced by this news, will miss more time. In the Finn's absence, Brendan Perlini and Adam Erne will draw into the lineup for Sunday's game.

