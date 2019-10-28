Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Strikes in tough loss
Filppula scored his first goal of the season Sunday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
Filppula jumped out on the rush with Andreas Athanasiou and Anthony Mantha for a perfectly executed tic-tac-toe tally. The former has a meaningful role down the middle for the Red Wings, albeit with only three points on the season ledger.
