Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Strikes in tough loss

Filppula scored his first goal of the season Sunday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Filppula jumped out on the rush with Andreas Athanasiou and Anthony Mantha for a perfectly executed tic-tac-toe tally. The former has a meaningful role down the middle for the Red Wings, albeit with only three points on the season ledger.

More News
Our Latest Stories