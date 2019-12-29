Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Suffers UBI against Panthers

Filppula will not return to Saturday's game against Florida after suffering an upper-body injury.

Filppula was a minus-1 in 9:51 of ice time before departing Saturday's game. Facing a quick turnaround with Detroit playing Sunday, Filppula will be in tough to dress on the second night of a back-to-back. If he misses Sunday's contest, Filppula's next chance to play will be Tuesday at home versus San Jose.