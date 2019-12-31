Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Targeting return Tuesday
Filppula (upper body) could be an option against the Sharks on Tuesday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Filppula missed Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay due to his upper-body issue but could be back in the lineup versus the Sharks on Tuesday. The center hasn't scored a goal in his last 16 contests dating back to Nov. 19 against Ottawa. Despite the recent slump, the Finn could still reach the 30-point mark for a third consecutive season.
