Filppula notched two assists in Monday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
All the scoring in the game came in the third period, and Filppula had a hand in Detroit's first and last goals of the evening. The veteran has looked revitalized since returning to the lineup from the taxi squad, scoring two goals and five points in the last five games.
