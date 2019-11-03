Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Unable to deliver in milestone game
Filppula had his three-game point streak snapped Saturday in a 4-0 loss to the Panthers.
There were high hopes for Filppula staying hot in his 400th career contest, but the Wings fell flat once again. The Finn is averaging one point every three games this early in the season.
