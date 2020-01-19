Play

Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Unlikely to play Monday

Filppula (lower body) is considered doubtful for Monday's road game versus the Avalanche.

Filppula left Saturday's game versus the Panthers after a hard hit from Vincent Trocheck, and it appears he will miss his second game of the year. The 35-year-old is centering the second line, so the Red Wings will likely bump Frans Nielsen into his role.

