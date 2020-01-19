Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Unlikely to play Monday
Filppula (lower body) is considered doubtful for Monday's road game versus the Avalanche.
Filppula left Saturday's game versus the Panthers after a hard hit from Vincent Trocheck, and it appears he will miss his second game of the year. The 35-year-old is centering the second line, so the Red Wings will likely bump Frans Nielsen into his role.
More News
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Leaves with LBI•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Back in action•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Gearing up Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Targeting return Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Still sidelined Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Valtteri Filppula: Suffers UBI against Panthers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.