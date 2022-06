Brattstrom inked a one-year contract extension with Detroit on Friday.

Brattstrom has yet to make his NHL debut after splitting last season between the AHL and ECHL. With the Grand Rapids Griffins, the 2018 sixth-round pick went 11-16-3 with a .894 save percentage and 3.32 GAA in 32 contests. Unless the team re-signs other goalies or gets a netminder in free agency, Brattstrom could be in the mix for the backup job behind Alex Nedeljkovic next year.