Red Wings' Victor Brattstrom: Lands entry-level deal
Brattstrom secured a two-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Wednesday.
Brattstrom will suit up for Finnish club Kookoo this season after going 33-12-0 with a 2.13 GAA in 45 appearances for Timra IK (SHL) last year. Once his 2020-21 campaign wraps up, the 23-year-old netminder figures to make the jump to North America, where he will almost certainly start out in the minor-league ranks.
