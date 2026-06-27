Red Wings' Victor Plante: Joins brother in Detroit system

Plante was the 47th overall pick by Detroit in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Plante has seen his stock rise in recent months, partly because of his work for the US NTDP and partly because his brother Max -- also a Detroit selection -- won the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey's best player this past season. At 5-foot-10 and roughly 160 pounds, Plante lacks ideal size for the NHL, but like his brother, he's constantly around the puck, always making plays. To say Victor has the same set of hands as Max would be a stretch, but they do share a similar work ethic. Max, who was a 2024 second-round pick of the Red Wings, turned down the chance to turn pro this coming season so the two brothers could spend a year playing together at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.