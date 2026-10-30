Arvidsson had a hat trick and an assist in a 4-1 win over Chicago on Thursday.

It was his sixth career shutout. Arvidsson exploded without Dylan Larkin, who was suspended by the Red Wings after saying he would not play while waiting for a trade. That's a great sign, as the winger will need to carry more of the offensive load in Detroit without Larkin. Arvidsson has six points, including four goals (10 shots), in his last two games, and he has 10 of his 14 points in his last six contests. Yes, it will be hard for the Wings without Larkin, but this was a great show-them game.