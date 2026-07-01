Red Wings' Viktor Arvidsson: Inks two-year deal

Arvidsson (ribs) agreed to terms on a two-year, $10 million contract with Detroit on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Arvidsson certainly cashed in on his 2025-26 campaign in which he generated 25 goals and 29 assists in 69 regular-season games for the Bruins. With his new club, the 33-year-old Swede could push for a top-six role, as well as see time on the power play. As such, Arvidsson should be capable of replicating his numbers from last year and offering solid top-half fantasy value.