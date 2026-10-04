Arvidsson tallied a power-play goal, placed three shots on net and picked up two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Arvidsson tallied his first goal in Detroit on a power-play late in the second period. The 33-year-old winger is fresh off signing a two-year, $10 million contract with the Red Wings in the offseason following his stellar bounce-back campaign. In 69 regular-season outings with the Bruins during the 2025-26 campaign, he went off for 25 goals, 54 points and 176 shots on net. With the Red Wings likely to part ways with Dylan Larkin (upper body) and at risk of losing Simon Edvinsson (contract dispute), Arvidsson will likely be relied upon to provide offensively in the 2026-27 campaign, making him a strong option in deep fantasy leagues.