Arvidsson tallied a power-play goal and placed three shots on net in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken.

Arvidsson extended his point streak to three games Friday, where he gave the Red Wings an early lead with his third power-play goal of the season. All three of the veteran winger's goals this season have been at a man advantage, and he's currently scoring at a point-per-game pace across four outings. While he hasn't posted a season above 61 points across his 12 full campaigns at the NHL level, the 33-year-old winger will be given every opportunity to chase a new career high given his current role on the team's top line and man-advantage unit. Arvidsson is a strong waiver-wire pickup in all fantasy formats while he continues to keep Detroit's offense active.