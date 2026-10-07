Arvidsson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Skating on a line with Dylan Larkin in the center's season debut, Arvidsson fed the disgruntled star for a goal midway through the first period, before Larkin had a hand in Arvidsson's own tally early in the second. The veteran winger has lit the lamp in back-to-back games, and through three contests to begin the season he's produced two goals and three points. Arvidsson is coming off a 2025-26 season with Boston that saw him reach 25 goals for the fifth time in his career and 50 points for the fourth time, numbers he stands a good chance of repeating given his top-line placement and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit for Detroit.