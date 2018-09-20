Saarijarvi will start the new season with AHL Grand Rapids, according to Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, MLive.com reports.

The blue-line prospect didn't end up on the scoresheet in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins, but that certainly doesn't mean that Detroit's bench boss overlooked his performance. "I thought Vili played real well. Vili jumps up in the play," Blashill said. "I think Vili is in a good spot to have a real good year in Grand Rapids and build on what was a real good prospects tournament."