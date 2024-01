Husso (lower body) was activated off injured reserve and subsequently sent to AHL Grand Rapids on a conditioning assignment Thursday.

Husso may get a game or two in with Grand Rapids before presumably rejoining the big club and taking over as the Red Wings' No. 2 option in goal behind Alex Lyon. Husso has gone 9-5-2 while posting a 3.53 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 18 appearances this season.