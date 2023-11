Husso allowed five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

It was a tough night for Husso, who faced 26 shots through the first two periods, allowing five goals in an eventual 5-3 loss. The 28-year-old netminder is now 5-3-1 with an uninspiring .890 save percentage to start the campaign. The Red Wings could turn to James Reimer in net for their next game Thursday vs. the Blue Jackets.