Husso turned aside 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Columbus.

All four Blue Jackets goals came in the first 22 minutes of the game, three of them off the stick of Patrik Laine. Husso rallied after that and gave the Wings a chance to mount a third-period comeback, but the hole was too deep. The 27-year-old is the clear No. 1 in Detroit right now and has started nine of the last 12 games, but Husso has allowed fewer than three goals in only one of those outings, going 3-4-1 with a brutal 4.21 GAA and .866 save percentage.