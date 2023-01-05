Husso (illness) allowed five goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

Husso didn't seem rusty initially after missing a week, but New Jersey pulled away as the game progressed. The Devils scored twice on the power play in the second period, then added two even-strength goals in the first 6:40 of the third to put it away before tacking on their fifth tally later in the final frame. Husso has won just once in seven starts since Dec. 6, and he's allowed at least four goals in each of his last five appearances. His strong start to the season is a distant memory at this point.