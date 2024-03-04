Husso (lower body) participated in practice Monday for the first time since getting hurt against Edmonton on Feb. 13, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Husso would seem to be trending in the right direction, though whether he is ready to suit up against the Avalanche on Wednesday remains to be seen. Considering the netminder has made just one appearance in goal over the Wings' last 30 contests, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting him to be immediately thrust into the crease or to supplant Alex Lyon as the No. 1 option in the Motor City.