Husso (lower body) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, per CapFriendly.

Husso reportedly suffered a setback during his conditioning loan, so his status for the rest of the regular season is still unknown. The 29-year-old has appeared in just one game since Dec. 18 while dealing with multiple injuries. He's 9-5-2 with a 3.55 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 19 NHL games this season.