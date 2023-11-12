Husso allowed four goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Red Wings jumped out to a two-goal lead, only to surrender three unanswered goals, with Husso snakebitten by his team's lackluster play in transition. But the see-saw battle continued, as the Wings quickly bounced right back with a similar offensive run, and it let Husso off the hook. Despite the Finn struggling with career-worst rate stats -- including a 3.61 GAA and an .885 save percentage -- Husso's 6-3-1 record is the redeeming factor when assessing his fantasy value.