Husso stopped 24 shots in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Canadiens.

Husso looked sharp in his first appearance since March 20, turning aside 24 shots to earn his fourth shutout of the year. The 28-year-old goaltender, who missed seven games with a lower-body injury, improves to 26-19-6 with a .901 save percentage in his first season with the Red Wings.