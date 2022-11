Husso stopped 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 shutout victory over the Predators.

Husso was excellent Wednesday against a Predators team that had scored 11 goals over their previous three games. The 27-year-old netminder has now won his last three starts. Husso has been excellent in his first season with Detroit. He's now 8-2-2 with a .922 save percentage.