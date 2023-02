Husso kicked out 22 of 26 shots in a 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

Most of the damage came in the second period when Husso allowed three goals on eight shots. He now has a 17-12-5 record, 3.03 GAA and .900 save percentage in 35 games this season. The 28-year-old was on a solid run going into Tuesday's action, posting a 3-1-0 record, 2.26 GAA and .920 save percentage over his previous four outings.