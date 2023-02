Husso stopped 41 of 45 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Oilers.

Husso also denied four of five shootout attempts. The 28-year-old has won four starts in a row, though he allowed as many goals in this one as he did in the previous three combined. He's up to 21-12-5 with a 2.91 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 39 outings overall. The 28-year-old will likely cede the crease to Magnus Hellberg for Thursday's game in Calgary.