Husso stopped 29 of 30 shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

The Canucks got as close as 2-1 with a second-period tally, but the Red Wings controlled things the rest of the way. Husso has won six of his last eight outings, and he's allowed more than two goals just twice in that span. The 28-year-old netminder is up to 20-12-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 38 starts this season. The Red Wings' road trip continues with a back-to-back in Edmonton on Wednesday and Calgary on Thursday -- look for Husso and Magnus Hellberg to split those starts.