Husso (illness) is not expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's home matchup against Ottawa, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Husso didn't practice Tuesday because of an illness, so James Reimer is slated to back up Alex Lyon versus the Senators. Husso should be available to return to the lineup after the All-Star break.
