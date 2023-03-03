Husso (undisclosed) won't be available Saturday against the Islanders, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Husso left Friday's practice early due to a minor injury. Coach Derek Lalone said that the Red Wings netminder may not be ready to return Sunday versus Philadelphia. Magnus Hellberg and Alex Nedeljkovic, who could be recalled from AHL Grand Rapids, might end up splitting the starts this weekend. Husso has a 23-15-6 record this season with a 2.95 GAA and a .903 save percentage.