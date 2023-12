Husso (lower body) is considered to be week-to-week, per coach Derek Lalone.

Husso was injured in the first period of Monday's 4-3 loss to Anaheim. He has posted a 9-5-2 record this season with a 3.53 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 18 appearances. Alex Lyon (upper body) is also listed as week-to-week, so the Red Wings signed Michael Hutchinson on Tuesday to serve as James Reimer's backup.